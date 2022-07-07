‘Feels like erasure’: EDSA revolution attendee G Tongi refutes Ella Cruz’s claim about history

Former actress and VJ Giselle “G” Tongi disputed Ella Cruz‘s claim that history “is like gossip” by sharing that she took part in a historical event in the country in 1986.

The Filipino-American on Tuesday responded to the young actress’ comment who talked about her role in Viva Film’s upcoming dramedy, “Maid in Malacañang” in a recent interview.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so, hindi natin alam what is the real history,” Ella said before.

“Andoon na iyong idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we’re here, alive at may kanya-kanyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion,” she added.

“Kasi struggling na, e, last three days! Kahit naman sila struggling even right now, ‘di ba?” the 23-year-old actress said, referring to the Marcos family at that time.

“So, paano kaya iyon na there [was] so much pressure on their side during those times?” Ella continued.

Some historians said that while she has a point, history should not be equated to gossip since it is “evidence-based” and the narratives are “based on fact.”

On the other hand, a history professor said that there is such a thing as “historical gossip,” but added that “it is not the entire lesson of history.”

Ella will portray the role of Irene Marcos-Araneta, the late dictator’s third child, in the upcoming movie.

G Tongi then shared her two cents on Ella’s remarks.

“Actors don’t need to justify the villainy of their roles. I would (heart emoji) to share with you how at 8 years old in 1986, I marched to the streets, along with countless others who (are) part of a history you are dismissing as (hearsay),” the US-based former actress said, tagging the young actress’ account.

“Wag ‘nak! It feels like erasure. ‘Di tama!” G Tongi added.

Amid the uproar, journalist Patrick Paez said that Ella “was asked as a student, not as a historian.”

He quoted host and reporter MJ Marfori who said, “Upon accepting the project, siyempre meron ka nga ‘no, pinag-usapan sa school, ‘di ba, sa mga Marcoses at kung ano ano pa. Ano ang punto de bista as an actress? Ano ang point of view mo?”

Meanwhile, G Tongi was referring to the People Power Revolution, also called EDSA Revolution, in her tweet.

The event was a culmination of a series of public protests that happened for four days, which was a manifestation of Filipinos’ sentiments against totalitarian rule, according to the Official Gazette.

The “totalitarian rule” referred to late Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s regime that lasted for 21 years. Nine years of it were under Martial Law which saw various human rights abuses and corruption.

Among those that took part in the revolution was US-based Filipino nurse Angelo Gutierrez who appeared in the old P500 banknote as a child giving flowers to a soldier.

Hollywood actor William Dafoe also shared he personally witnessed the protests and was “out on the streets” with Filipinos after the production of their movie, “Platoon,” was temporarily canceled.