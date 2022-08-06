‘You are irreplaceable’: Cherie Gil remembered as she passes away at 59

Tributes poured in for award-winning actress Cherie Gil on Friday after her death was confirmed by colleagues and a family member.

Cherie, touted as the Philippines’ “La Primera Contravida,” for her iconic villain roles in movies and television series passed away at 59 after battling cancer.

Her manager Annabelle Rama said Cherie died at 5 p.m. (Manila time) around 5 a.m. in New York City. Cherie moved to the Big Apple in February this year.

CHERIE GIL JUST PASSED AWAY AT 5PM TODAY PLEASE PRAY FOR HER 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/leXgQGojVX — Annabelle Rama (@annabellerama2) August 5, 2022

Cherie’s nephew, actor Sid Lucero, later confirmed the news of his aunt’s passing as he posted a tribute to the veteran actress on an Instagram post.

“I love you;) big hug:),” the actor wrote.

Several showbiz personalities also took to social media to remember Cherie.

Director Joey Reyes said Cherie is “irreplaceable.”

“Rest now, dear EVANGELINE ROSE,” Joey wrote. Cherie’s full name is Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann.

“You will always be our TRINING OJEDA immortalized in ‘ORO, PLATA, MATA.

Have a safe journey home to the arms of our Father.

You were launched in the very first movie I ever wrote.

You starred in the movie that I will always be remembered.

You are irreplaceable in the minds and hearts of so many of us,” he added.



Regal Entertainment Inc. thanked Cherie for her contributions to the film industry.

Some sent messages of love online dedicated to the late actress.

“We love you ms cherie ❤️,” Rocco Nacino wrote in the comment section of Sid’s post.

“I love you Cherie. I wish I could hug you now,” artist Bart Guingona said.

I love you Cherie. I wish I could hug you now. pic.twitter.com/Fz50Twx8co — Bart Guingona (@guingonabart) August 5, 2022

Many consider Cherie’s passing as another heartbreak for the Philippine showbusiness.

LOOK: Another heartbreak for the Philippine showbusiness 😔 Award winning actress and the Philippines' "La Primera Contravida", Cherie Gil passed away at the age of 59. REST IN POWER, MISS CHERIE 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/XdBot0SW3f — ALTStarMagic | Angat Buhay (@AltStarMagic) August 5, 2022

“Ms. Cherie Gil so heartbreaking. I’m so honored to have been able to work with a legend. Rest in Power,” Gabbi Garcia also said.

Others, meanwhile, remembered Cherie’s iconic scenes from “Bituing Walang Ningning” where she portrayed villain Lavinia Arguelles. She popularized the line “You’re nothing, but a second rate trying hard copycat” which launched memes and parody videos.

"You're nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!" – Cherie Gil as Lavinia Arguelles on Bituing Walang Ningning (1985) The country is mourning over the loss of an icon and a legend. Rest in peace Ms. Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann. You will be terribly missed. 😭 pic.twitter.com/AJoUOABOeg — anne | will miss you, eva 🕊️ (@loumillerswifey) August 5, 2022

Rest in peace, Miss Cherie Gil 😔🤍 https://t.co/jsk8ODt4oN — SINE FILES 🎞 (@sinefiles) August 5, 2022

Some also remembered Cherie’s moment with another veteran actress Meryl Streep at Berlin Film Festival in 2016. During which, Cherie reportedly called the Hollywood star “ate” and had selfies together.

Ms. Cherile Gil with Meryl Streep in Berlin Film Festival 2016, where she called meryl as "ate meryl" 🤍 rest in peace ms. cherie gil, one of the best actress of all time in philippines film industry 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/jwHgreWWok — k 🌸 (@pradastreep) August 5, 2022

Apart from “Bituing Walang Ningning,” Cherie is also known for starring in films such as “Oro Plata Mata,” “Tia Madre,” “Citizen Jake,” “Sonata,” and “Ekstra,” among many others.

Cherie last made headlines in February when she debuted her shaved hair for a magazine cover and announced that she flew to New York to start a new life.

In her recent Facebook posts, Cherie has been updating her fans about her hospital stays.