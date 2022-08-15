‘Napakalaking parte sa success’: Julia Montes lauds Coco Martin’s work for ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano’

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” co-star Julia Montes praised her fellow actor and lead star for directing parts of the longest-running primetime teleserye which saw its conclusion last week.

The 27-year-old actress, who played Mara in the television adaptation of Fernando Poe Jr‘s action film, dedicated an Instagram post to Coco Martin after the show aired its last episode on August 12.

Sharing a picture of the actor behind the scenes, she recalled how it has always been his “dream” to direct.

“Mula sa pangarap lang noon, ngayon naisakatuparan mo na ang pagdi-direk at ang totoo ay higit pa ang binibigay at pinapakita mo… proud na proud ako sa’yo! Congratulations, aming Cardo Dalisay,” Julia wrote with a heart emoji.

Julia also credited Coco for the series’ success in its nearly seven-year run, admiring his dedication and diligence towards the show.

Coco is credited as one of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” directors from 2017 to 2022.

“Sa 7 taon na itinakbo ng Probinsyano… isa at Ikaw ang napakalaking parte ng success ng buong show… sa dedikasyon, pagmamahal at sipag na binigay mo sa show, isang karangalan na mapanuod kang magtrabaho sa FPJAP… saludo ako sa puso na binibigay mo sa lahat ng ginagawa mo…” Julia said.

Julia’s character, who is tagged as the “last love” of lead character Cardo Dalisay, joined the ensemble cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in August 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Montes (@montesjulia08)

Meanwhile, some showbiz personalities also praised Coco for the effort he has poured in for the show.

“Y’all are amazing!!!! Congratulations!!! Grabe ka direc!!!!” Denise Laurel commented. She used to play the role of Police Major Alex Romero who worked with Coco’s character, Police Major Cardo Dalisay.

Others wrote a series of hearts and clapping emojis to express their amazement like Teresa Loyzaga, Ara Mina, Isabel Oli-Prats, Cherry Pie Picache, Rosanna Roces and Jestoni Alarcon.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is a television version of actor star Fernando Poe Jr’s iconic film “Ang Probinsyano” screened in 1996.

The TV version features the initial story of police officer Cardo Dalisay who is seeking justice for the death of his brother, Ador, who was also a policeman.

It, later on, tackled different narrative arcs focusing on syndicates, rebellion and terrorism, politics and crime and corruption.

The show has featured an ensemble cast throughout its years of airing, including Agot Isidro, Maja Salvador, Tirso Cruz III, Angel Aquino, Albert Martinez, Bella Padilla, Edu Manzano, Yassi Pressman, John Arcilla and the late Eddie Garcia and Susan Roces.

Behind the camera

It was in 2017 when Coco finally realized his dream to become a director.

The lead actor said that it has always been his dream since he entered the entertainment industry as an indie actor.

Coco was able to make his directorial debut in the 2017 remake of “Ang Panday,” where he also starred as its lead character.

The actor said that he sought the guidance of Brillante Mendoza, Malu Sevilla, Toto Natividad and Sen. Lito Lapid, a former action star, at that time.

Coco has since directed “3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!,” an action-comedy and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” where he is credited under his real name, Rodel Nacianceno.

Reports note that actors working with him as director have described him as hands-on, dedicated and disciplined.

He often says that team effort is the secret to making such initiatives successful.