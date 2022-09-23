Spotted: Ikon’s Song Yunheyong enjoying meal at Jollibee

Prior to K-POP MASTERZ EP 2 concert in Manila, Ikon member Song Yunhyeong visited a homegrown fast food chain.

The Kpop star posted a video of him eating spaghetti and fried chicken in Jollibee on Friday, September 23.

Yunhyeong found his meal “yummy,” as written in his TikTok video caption.

He ate at Jollibee’s branch in Ali Mall, near the concert venue, a fan who met the idol said.

Many fans enjoyed watching the Korean idol’s video, which has earned about 50,000 likes, nearly 3,000 comments, and more than 200,000 views, as of writing.

Some fans found Yunhyeong’s TikTok video “very Filipino” because of how it was edited.

“Aliw na aliw ako kay yunhyeong very pinoy talaga yung latest tiktok niya pati bgm kuhang kuha kulang na lang lagyan niya ng voice over na ‘hi guys! good morning kakagising ko lang and otw na ako sa jollibee para mag-lunch’ HSHAHSHSHHSSH,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Whatttt? the music and editing feel like a filo vlogger. Didn’t realize it was a Song until he appeared,” a TikTok user said in the comment.

Others cannot help but daydream about meeting the idol in the fast food chain.

“Imagine eating at Jollibee tapos nakita mo rin doon si Yoyo. haaaay.. just imagine,” an online user wrote.

“Nilakad lang ni yunhyeong yung jollibee at dun pa nga mismo kumain so near yet so far aaaaaAAaA,” a Twitter user said.

Aside from Ikon, Korean group Ateez and GOT7‘s Youngjae will also perform at the concert.