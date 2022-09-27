Lea Salonga wins Time Magazine’s Impact Award

Time Magazine named Filipino singer Lea Salonga as one of this year’s TIME100 Impact Award recipients.

The award is given to “global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward.”

The American publication described Lea, who voiced Disney princesses, as a “life-long role model for kids of color.”

“Salonga prides herself on promoting representation in Hollywood and on Broadway, and showing underrepresented groups that their stories matter,” Time Magazine wrote.

“In her four-decade award-winning career as an actress and singer, Salonga has emerged as not only a Disney and Broadway icon, but a role model for children of color,” the article reads.

Lea lent her voice to Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan.”

She also sang the song “A Whole New World” and “Reflection” for the respective movies.

Because of her notable work at The Walt Disney Company, Lea was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

Lea is also known for her musical theater shows such as “Miss Saigon” and “Les Miserables.”