Netflix thriller series ‘Dahmer’ stars two Filipino-American actors

Two of the cast of the Netflix thriller series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are Filipino-Americans.

Kieran Tamondong and Brayden Maniago played the role of the Sinthasomphone brothers, Laotian immigrants who became victims of Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters.

The 20-year-old Kieran played the role of Konerak, while Brayden, 19, portrayed the role of Somsack, Konerak’s younger brother.

Before starring in the hit Netflix series, Kieran, played roles in the films “Warrior” in 2019 and “The Paper Tigers” in 2020.

Meanwhile, Brayden appeared in TV shows, including “Try Not to Eat Challenge – Odd Food Pairings in People vs. Food.”

The ten-episode Netflix series is based on the biopic of real-life criminal Jeffrey Dahmer, or as others call him, “The Milwaukee Cannibal.”

