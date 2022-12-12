‘Stop the hate’: Zack Tabudlo’s father denies alleged ‘rude, obnoxious’ behavior of son

OPM artist Zack Tabudlo’s father denied the allegations that his son acted “rude and obnoxious” during an event.

Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter was criticized online after a social media user, which was reportedly an events organizer, wrote a negative comment about Zack.

This started with a now-deleted post by the social media user showing a photo of Zack’s Spotify page with a caption: “Isa kang malaking ekis sakin, bata ka.”

This prompted online users to ask about the story behind her post.

In the comment section, the online user narrated what allegedly happened.

“This kid was supposed to play on stage at 10:15 p.m., a couple of weeks ago. His band was already on stage, and everybody was ready, except sa kanya na ayaw pa umakyat dahil 10 p.m. pa lang daw,” the online user wrote in a now-deleted Facebook comment.

She claimed that the head of events called Zack to go on stage but the artist allegedly shouted that his performance will not start until 10:15 p.m. The post also alleged that Zack slammed the door.

“Even his manager apologized on his behalf because he was rude and obnoxious,” the post claimed.

The social media user likewise alleged that the OPM artist was rude while on the stage and that he walked out after his performance.

What Zack’s father said

Following these allegations against Zack, his father, RJ Tabudlo, took to Facebook to clear his son’s name.

He said that they experienced miscommunication, citing that Zack’s road manager is just new.

RJ bared that they were not informed that Zach have to go on stage earlier than 10:15 p.m.

The artist’s father also said that they were in a holding area a few meters away from the stage inside a building.

“Bago kasi road manager ni Zack that day kaya siya dapat magbigay ng instructions kay Zack if dapat [na] ba lumabas na ng holding area kaso ‘di niya sinabihan si Zack so nagulat kami na nag-intro na pala ang band ni Zack ng wala kaming ka alam-alam na nagsisimula na show,” the elder Tabudlo’s post read.

He also said that it was Zack’s road manager who got into an argument.

“Biglang dumating road manager ni Zack na nakipag talo daw siya sa organizer kasi dapat 10:15 [p.m.] pa si Zack [magpe-perform]…pinagsabihan ko siya na dapat sinabi man lang kay Zack [na start na] kasi wala naman kaso if kahit anong oras kasi mas maaga siya sumampa sa stage the better kasi makakauwi kami agad,” the father said.

According to RJ, this also debunks the claim that someone called Zack to go on the stage and that the artist slammed the door.

“So hindi totoo na may lumapit na babae na sweet at nagsabi na need na sumampa sa stage ni Zack kasi yan ang trabaho ng road manager…kasi sila ang taga-execute ng mga gagawin ng artist walang nakausap si Zack tulad ng sinasabi diyan na may lumapit kay Zack at sinabihan ni Zack na 10:15 at nag dabog daw si Zack,” the OPM artist’s father said.

“After kumanta ni Zack bumaba siya stage kasi wala naman instructions sa kanya to stay sa stage alangan tumayo siya dun na tapos na siya kumanta,” RJ narrated. He also shared that after Zack’s performance, the artist welcomed fans asking for pictures.

Zack’s father said he messaged the artist’s manager to apologize to the organizer on behalf of the road manager’s behavior, and not Zack’s.

In his lengthy post, the singer-songwriter’s father asked the public to stop the hate against Zack.

“Please stop the hate kasi minsan di natin alam ano talaga nangyayari…napakabait na bata niyan ni Zack, especially sa mga lumalapit you can even ask his bodyguards pinapagalitan sila ni Zack pag pinipigil ng mga tao magpa-picture sa kanya,” Zack’s father wrote.

While many people are criticizing Zack, some individuals came forward to defend Zack and vouch for his politeness and professionalism.

“Lack of communication ng ibang tao biglang si Zack ang bad guy. All I know based sa experience namin sa US tour niya, napaka-bait and patient ni Zack with the production team and his fans. ‘Di niya deserve to,” a social media user wrote.

“As one of the producer sa US tour I can vouch na hindi sya ganyan. He was very sick sa last leg ng tour pero didn’t stop him from giving his all. Actually, he added one more song to make his fans happy. He even stayed around after the meet and greet to accommodate mga fans. Kakagigil ah!” a Facebook user said.

“Isa ako sa tumaas kilay habang binabasa ‘tong chismis na ‘to. Sobrang napaka-impossibleng gawin ni Zack to. Been with this kid since ivory days pa niya. Nakasama sa shows. Naggawa ng video for him, sobrang bait ni Zack. Stop the hate people!” an online user wrote.

Early this month, Spotify named Zack as one of the most streamed Filipino artists in 2022. He is known for his songs “Binibini,” “Habang Buhay,” “Pano,” “Asan Ka Na Ba,” among others.

