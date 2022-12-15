Prayers pour in for Gary Valenciano’s health

Singer Gary Valenciano called for prayers to keep him healthy in the coming days.

“Lord…I’m going to need your miraculous touch to get me through tonight and the next few nights to come. Help me not lose the sense and spirit of Christmas in the middle of all these challenges,” Gary tweeted on Wednesday, December 14.

“Kindly help in keeping me healthy at all times Lord. in Your name Jesus, I pray, Amen,” he continued.

Gary did not disclose his current health condition.

The 58-year-old singer has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes since he was 14 years old.

Aside from diabetes, Gary was also diagnosed with kidney cancer after undergoing cardiac bypass surgery in 2018.

In 2019, Gary announced that he is cancer-free.

Following Gary’s prayer tweet, the comment section was filled with prayers from his supporters.

“Sir GV we are all here for you. Dami nagmamahal sa iyo. Isa na ako dun. Kung ano man yan, hindi ka pababayaan ng Diyos. I Love you Sir GV. You are in my prayers,” a Twitter user said.

“Praying with you, idol,” former GMA News anchor Steve Dailisan wrote.

“Healing be upon you po, Mr. Pure Energy. By the blood of Jesus you will be healed,” a Twitter user said

“Lifting all our prayers up to you Lord. Please put your healing hands on your child Gary. We know that with you and through you, nothing is impossible. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen,” an online user wrote.

Gary’s tweet has garnered 821 retweets, 578 comments, and more than 14,500 likes, as of writing.

Some of the greatest hits of Gary are “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Take Me Out of the Dark,” “Look in Her Eyes,” “Shout for Joy” and some of the soundtracks for television series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”