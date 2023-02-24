Carmelo Anthony honored to be named FIBA World Cup’s global ambassador

NBA star Carmelo Anthony has been named as the global ambassador of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“What an honor to be named a Global Ambassador for @FIBA. Basketball is my life and can’t wait for the @FIBAWC! Let’s get it @paugasol (Pau Gasol) @LScola4 (Luis Scola)”, the 6’7″ forward said in a tweet.

Gasol of Spain and Scola of Argentina were also named as World Cup global ambassadors.

FIBA Melo is 𝘽𝙐𝙄𝙇𝙏 𝘿𝙄𝙁𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙏 😤 Carmelo Anthony joins our star-studded lineup alongside Pau Gasol and Luis Scola as Global Ambassadors of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 🤩#FIBAWC x #WinForAll 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8fmucR1L4B — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) February 24, 2023

Last season, the ten-time NBA All-Star played for Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The 38-year-old player has three Olympic gold medals and a bronze medal under his belt.

Carmelo’s last Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Prior to the global ambassador media presentation, Carmelo was spotted touring around Rizal Park and Luneta.

The Philippine team is set to face Lebanon in the sixth and final window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers on February 24 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

RELATED: Brownlee leads Gilas 12 vs Lebanon