Jared Leto wears giant ‘Choupette’ costume to Met Gala

An enormous fluffy, white, blue eyed Burmese cat mascot ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Monday in homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet “Choupette,” who later revealed himself as actor Jared Leto, bringing a whole new meaning to this year’s Met Gala dress code “in honor of Karl.”

In another homage to the famous feline, American rapper and singer Doja Cat wore a cat nose prosthetic and a hooded Oscar de la Renta hooded gown fitted with cat ears.

The invitation-only Met Gala, famed for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits, is a benefit for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

The upcoming exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the work and life of the late German designer who was creative director for fashion houses including Chanel and Fendi as well as his namesake brand. This year’s guests were told to dress “in honor of Karl.”

“Karl loved romantic but he also loved something a little edgy and nasty,” said American fashion designer Michael Kors.

Many celebrities opted for looks that were très romantique and ancien, with no shortage of vintage Chanel gowns, pearl necklaces and flower decals on the red carpet.

There was also no shortage of bling.

Meta Gala co-chair Dua Lipa wore a vintage 1992 Chanel Haute Couture Fall cream tweed gown and paired it with a never before seen 100 karat Tiffany diamond necklace.

American Rapper Lil Nas X brought the edge arriving covered head to toe in sparkling silver body paint, crystals and pearls and a diamond, crystal and pearl mask.

Meta Gala co-chair and Ghanaian-British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel wore a nude semi-sheer long sleeve Schiaparelli gown diamond encrusted with 130,000 crystals, straight back corn rows and gold statement accessories including a diamond-and-gold turtle-neck necklace.

The so-called Oscars of the East Coast this year is also co-chaired by Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Swiss tennis great Roger Federer and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, who has organized and presided over the event since 1995.

