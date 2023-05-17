Kylie Versoza tagged among ‘best-dressed’ celebrities at 76th Cannes Film Festival

Actress and Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza was named one of the “best-dressed celebrities” on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival by a fashion-oriented social media platform.

The Filipina celebrity made her personal dream come true by making her debut at the 76th edition of what is considered the most prestigious film festival in the world.

Kylie turned heads in France when she attended the opening ceremony, the red carpet and the official screening of Maïwenn’s French period biographical film “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp in his first role after his high-profile defamation trial.

The beauty queen-turned-actress stole the show with her black ball gown adorned with feather appliques and encrusted crystals in a creation of internationally renowned fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

“Dream come true,” Kylie wrote on social media with a black heart emoji. “Such an honor to walk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival opening night, thank you for having me @festivaldecannes.”

“It was so surreal,” she added with emojis of a face-holding-back-tears, red heart, and the Philippine flag.

“Happy to be here,” she said in another social media post on Instagram.

Reports said Kylie was personally invited by the Cannes organizing team to attend the premiere.

Public relations agency Yugen PR said that she was reportedly the first Filipino to ever walk a red carpet premiere ceremony at the prestigious film festival’s opening day.

Kylie was also named among the “best-dressed celebrities” on the Cannes red carpet, along with Hollywood stars Naomi Campbell and Elle Fanning and Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, among others.

Social media platform Our Fashion Passion said that the Filipina “took a dramatic look in a black satin spaghetti strap cutout dress as she arrived at The Cannes Palais des Festivals while attending the opening and screening of the ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and the opening 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.”

The Viva-managed actress acknowledged the recognition by sharing a screengrab of the post with the text: “Pasok tayo [sa] tough 5, guys!”

It was accompanied by emojis of a rolling-on-the-floor-laughing face and a black heart.

“Tough 5” refers to Kylie being named “number five” in Our Fashion Passion’s “best-dressed list. ”

Our Fashion Passion is a social media platform “dedicated to all things fashion” based in Connecticut, United States.

It is where people collaborate with fashion designers, models, writers, editors, bloggers, and other fashion enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the 76th Cannes Film Festival will run until May 27 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès (Palace of Festivals and Conferences).

Twenty-one films are competing for the highly-coveted Palme d’Or (Golden Palm), the highest prize awarded in the renowned film festival.

Last year, it was won by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund for his satire “Triangle of Sadness” which features the award-winning performance of Dolly de Leon.