Daryl Hall’s Manila concert to feature performance from Todd Rundgren

Legendary singer-songwriter Daryl Hall will hold a concert in Manila in November.

Ovation Productions announced that Hall’s concert will happen on Nov. 27, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Hall is recognized as one of the best soul singers of his period up until now, with most of his songs with his other half, John Oates, making it to the Billboard chart singles in the 1970s to the early 1980s.

One of the pop duo’s songs, “You Make My Dreams,” reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1981, and gained popularity after being used in the 2009 movie, “500 Days of Summer.”

Hall also hosted an online show called, “Live from Daryl’s House,” where he and other artists perform live online since 2007, with American singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne featured for their holiday special.

When he’s outside of the music scene, he restored and preserved historic homes in the 2014 DIY Network show, “Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall.”

Not a solo show

Hall won’t be performing solo, as his band, Daryl’s House Band and Utopia’s Todd Rundgren, will be part of his concert in Manila this year.

Rundgren is also an American singer-songwriter just like Hall. He was featured in Hall’s webcast.

The singer-songwriter was the producer of Hall and Oates’ third album, “War Babies” in 1974.

Rundgren’s recognizable classic rock songs include “I Saw The Light” and “Wait For Me.”

Tickets to Hall’s concert are now for sale via smtickets.com.

—Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano