‘Yummy’: TXT’s Soobin gives first try of Pinoy snacks thumbs up

Fans of a Korean group got excited after one of the members tried out popular Filipino snacks.

Soobin of Tomorrow x Together (TXT) on August 13 uploaded a video on the group’s TikTok channel where a variety of chips were featured. These snacks are commonplace in the Philippine market.

In the video, Soobin presented the chips to their fans, collectively called MOAs.

Some of the snack items in the video are:

Regent Foods’ Snacku

Oishi’s Prawn Crackers

Choco Mucho

Cream-O cookies

7D Dried Mangoes

Profood Cebu’s Dried Pineapple

Soobin first tried out dried pineapple chips. After tasting it, he gave a thumbs up, gesturing he liked it.

“Yummy,” the caption wrote.

The TikTok video has since garnered 555,000 likes, 40,000 reactions and 17,800 bookmarks so far.

This video was also shared on TXT’s other social media channels.

Filipino MOAs expressed excitement over Soobin trying out the locally made snacks.

“No, cuz he got the good snacks. The veggie crackers are actually good, stop,” a fan on the X app commented.

“CHOCO MUCHO REPRESENT!!!! Soob, may Choco Mucho Cookies din hahaha,” another fan posted.

“Philippine mango supremacy,” a fan also commented.

“I see Snacku,” another X user posted.

Other fans gushed over how adorable he looked in the clip.

“HE IS SO CUTE THIS JUST ADDED 20+ YRS ONTO MY LIFE,” an X user posted.

“OMG SOOBIN TRYING FILIPINO SNACKS! Cute ack!” an X user commented.

Soobin and the rest of the band, namely, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai, and Beomgyu, wrapped up their “ACT: Sweet Mirage” concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on that day.

This came nearly a year after they performed for their Filipino fans as part of their “Act: Lovesick” Tour last October.

Last July, TXT released their collaboration song with Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That.”

The group also performed this song during their show at the Philippine Arena.

TXT has made a name for themselves in the music industry since their debut in 2019 under Big Hit Entertainment.

They have also received multiple awards both in South Korea and in the United States.