Pharmacies in expressway stops? Pokwang’s comment earns support from online Pinoys

Some Filipinos agreed with actress-comedienne Pokwang who said that expressway stops should have pharmacies apart from the usual eating establishments.

The showbiz personality on Monday, November 13 shared her observation that expressway stopovers in the country usually do not have small pharmacies.

“‘Di ba importante ‘yon kapag may emergency? Puro kainan lang? Napansin ko lang naman po,” she wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Her post has amassed 4,000 likes, 338 quotes and several replies in its thread.

napansin ko lang bakit walang kahit maliit na pharmacy man lang sa mga gas stops sa mga expressway? diba importante yon kapag may emergency? puro kainan lang? napansin ko lang naman po. — marietta subong (@pokwang27) November 13, 2023

When an X user commented that people who travel should carry a first-aid kit and basic medicines, Pokwang emphasized her point about emergency situations.

“Emergency nga, ‘di ba po? Emergency! Hindi lahat ng pagkakataon ay perfect,” she responded.

Merriam-Webster defines “emergency” as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action.”

Meanwhile, Pokwang’s comment earned approval from some Filipinos on the platform, with others sharing their own experiences on the matter.

“Actually, dapat naman talaga every gas station merong convenience store with access to meds and other emergency items. ‘Yan ang problema ko sa Pinas, kahit ‘yung hindi nasa expressway, wala nga niyan, either sara o non-existing,” a user wrote.

“I agree, ate. Napansin ko din ‘yan kapag dadaan ako sa expressway,” another user commented.

“True, napansin ko rin ‘yan. Kasi minsan, I needed to buy my Mom’s maintenance meds along SLEX. Wala ni 1 [isang] pharmacy sa gas stations,” wrote a different Pinoy, referring to the South Luzon Expressway that connects Metro Manila to Calabarzon provinces.

“Same thoughts while I was driving the other day. I was looking for Mercury Drug kasi I had an allergy attack. Buti may isang natitira akong Allerta sa wallet,” wrote another user, referring to an allergy medicine.

“Kapansin-pansin ko ito! This is what is lacking in stopover.

Kahit sabihin mo pa na dapat [kapag] mag-travel ka, may dala kang gamot? Eh paano kung EMERGENCY nga? Kahit nga simpleng Paracetamol, minsan wala,” commented a different user.

Expressway stops usually have gas stations to allow vehicles on the road to refill their tanks on their long drives.

Major stops also have gas stations, restaurants and shops to allow travelers to dine and replenish themselves after sitting for long hours. Some shops also offer native specialties of the provinces in or near the expressways to be offered as last-minute “pasalubongs” or gifts.

There are also convenience stores at some expressway stops, although not all of them offer first-aid kits or have over-the-counter medicines.