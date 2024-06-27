Munimuni to stage their biggest concert yet

With a promise of a creative musical experience, Munimuni returns onstage for their third concert “ALEGORYA: A Munimuni Concert” set on July 20 at Villamor Hall, UP Theater Complex in Diliman, Quezon City.

The indie-folk band will play their latest songs from the album of the same name, along with some old hits.

This will be their biggest concert yet in scale and production compared to their first two in 2018 and 2019.

This time, the band boasts the use of narrative storytelling to deliver their songs.

They will be joined by guest female artists Barbie Almalbis, Clara Benin, Keiko Necesario andAny Name’s Okay’s Sofia Abrogar who are their close colleagues and collaborators in the industry.

The quartet described their sophomore album “Alegorya” released earlier in May as their most experimental material yet.

“Mas wild [yung album] creative-wise,” guitarist and vocalist Adj Jiao said.

Munimuni wrote most of the songs during quarantine, making it their “pandemic album”, the group shared.

Thematically, the album ruminates on philosophical schools of thought as well as certain social conditions in the country.

“Respeto”, which is the first track in the album, is about asking for respect in relation to injustices people experience in society.

WATCH: Munimuni performs “Respeto” from their latest album “Alegorya” ahead of their upcoming concert of the same title which will be staged on July 20 at the UP Theater. | via @kelseytelo_ pic.twitter.com/zFpluilAYG — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) June 25, 2024

As a band, they try to be very personal with their writing, hoping it would be just as personal to the listeners.

“Nagpapakatao talaga kami,” Adj shared.

Ask for advice to other bands who are entering the music industry, flautist and vocalist John Own Castro suggests authenticity.

“Be as genuine as you can…Hindi magkakamuka ang boses,” he said, explaining that one should not aim to sound like other popular artists.

Hailed as a “Makata pop band” years back, the band revealed that they are currently more focused on producing songs that “move” people instead of hit songs.

The five-piece boy band mentioned plans to tour the Philippines, with details yet to be disclosed.

Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions, tickets to “ALEGORYA: A Munimuni Concert” are available via bit.ly/alegorya.