‘Baka gold medal’: Edu Manzano jokes about floor scrubbing as Olympics sport

Veteran actor Edu Manzano joked that he might have been a gold medalist if there had been a “floor exercise” at the Olympics using “bunot” or a floor polisher of unhusked coconut shell.

The Summer Games are currently taking place in Paris, France, where the Philippines has bagged four medals so far.

Meanwhile, the actor on Thursday posted a picture of a “bunot” on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and captioned it with the following:

“Kung ‘eto ang naging Floor Exercises ng Olympics, baka 4 [four] na gold medal ang makukuha ko. 35 years experience ako.”

Kung ‘eto ang naging Floor Exercises ng Olympics, baka 4 na gold medal ang makukuha ko. 35 years experience ako. pic.twitter.com/XyHprzPjWF — Edu Manzano (@realedumanzano) August 8, 2024

The actor’s post has garnered over 54,300 views, 2,000 likes, 167 reposts and 48 replies in the thread.

In the comments section, Edu said that they had a strategy when scrubbing the floor using the Filipino household fixture when he was young.

“Kami naman, dini-divide ‘yung sala in 4 [four] parts. Lahat kami may chance mag-‘shine.’ Pinakamakintab, may presyo kay Lola!” he commented to a user.

Another online user said that they can also do floor scrubbing using the “bunot,” to which Edu joked about having a “showdown.”

“We do that from home to school, haha,” the X user said in translated English.

“Let’s have a showdown, bro!” the actor responded.

Another online user commented that Edu should have a floor wax commercial.

“Expert na po kayo sa pag-shine ng sahig,” the X user wrote in jest.

“Salamat. Sana mabasa ‘yung post mo,” the actor responded with emojis of grinning faces and a checkmark.

The “bunot” is a common household item in Filipino houses that is used to make the surface of the floor smooth and shiny, especially after it has been waxed.

It is used by placing one’s foot on top of the shell and moving one’s leg to scrub the floor.