Pinoy MCU? Hopes to have a ‘Mars Ravelo Cinematic Universe’ floated

Darna, Lastikman, Dyesebel , Captain Barbell, and other Filipino superheroes in one frame?

The return of local heroine Darna on television sparked the interest of Filipinos to have a “Mars Ravelo Cinematic Universe.”

“High hopes for #Darna overall, it exceeded my expectation. Let this be the start of Mars Ravelo Cinematic Universe,” a Twitter user said.

“I felt really happy seeing this. That kind of happy and with pride and with wishful thinking. Galing,” an online user wrote.

The closing break bumper of “Darna’s” first episode featuring a portrait of the comic legend Mars Ravelo and the characters he created made the anticipation for a cinematic universe even louder.

HALA IS IT A SIGN?????? MARS RAVELO CINEMATIC UNIVERSE PLEASEEEE!!!???? https://t.co/QIYgknHm41 — JT💪 (@Jtsalayog) August 15, 2022

Mars Ravelo Universe coming soon!!! 🤞 https://t.co/aYV31zCsHK — Ms. March (@kikaymarching) August 15, 2022

“Seeing this Mars Ravelo closing credits made me wonder if the Ravelo Universe will expand. Malay niyo na balang araw the Ravelo superheroes might crossover,” an online user said.

An online user recalled a movie where Ravelo’s characters had a crossover.

In the 1991 film “Captain Barbell” staring Edu Manzano, Darna played by Sharon Cuneta had a cameo.

A social media user also compared Darna’s closing break bumper with Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ang galing para mala Stan Lee’s World nag Marvel Universe talaga dahil sa Mars Ravelo so worth it ang Darna,” the Twitter user said.

The wish of Filipinos to see local heroes in one frame somehow became possible on Monday, August 15, in the noontime variety show It’s Showtime.

Jane De Leon, who portrays the role of Darna, met Dyesebel played by Anne Curtis in 2014, and Lastikman played by Vhong Navaro in 2007.

The show was also filled with action when de Leon accidentally tripped and fell on the ground while playing a game. This led the Mars Ravelo characters, including Jhong Hilario, to join hands and help Darna.

Thank you DYESEBEL, LASTIKMAN AND ALAKDAN for helping DARNA.

( Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario and Vhong Navarro )

Others: Marcoleta Darna Valentina Jane De Leon #AcademicBreaknow DepEd Donnalyn DSWD BGYO #EarthquakePH #BreakingNews#darna #showtime pic.twitter.com/r45eSADhMz — Benecia Ovidia (@BeneciaOvidia) August 15, 2022

“Gusto ko magpasalamat sa inyong tatlo [sa pagtulong] noong natumba ako,” de Leon said.

“Naalala ko, si Kuya Vhong si Lastikman, si Ate Anne si Dyesebel. Siyempre si Alakdan nandito rin.”

“Tulungan lang tayong mga superhero” Navarro responded.

Hilario played the role of Alakdan in the recently concluded “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.“

#DarnaTheTVSeries#darna BIG THANKS to DYESEBEL, LASTIKMAN and ALAKDAN for HELPING DARNA ❣️ Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis And Jhong Hilario pic.twitter.com/DXAEwxksVV — Benecia Ovidia (@BeneciaOvidia) August 15, 2022

Who is Mars Ravelo?

Marcial Custodio Ravelo or commonly known as Mars Ravelo, is dubbed the “King of the Philippine Komiks.”

At an early age, he already has an interest in writing and arts, but due to financial hardships, he has to drop out of school.

He also worked as a janitor before becoming a successful artist.

The comic series “Bemboy” was one of his first published works.

Ravelo was mentored by the father of the Philippine cominc industry Tony Velasquez .