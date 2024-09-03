Kris Aquino looking forward to her Philippine return after US stay

The “Queen of All Media” is looking forward to her return to the country after being in the United States for her treatments since 2022.

In a video posted by beauty guru Kimora Bernabe, Kris Aquino requested a bracelet that would fit her “super teeny tiny wrist,” which she said she would claim when she returned to the Philippines.

Kimora is the hairstylist of the media personality and her sons.

The video was actually a birthday greeting to a friend of the hairstylist.

“Hi, to the friend of Ate Kimora, Gelli… is it Jelly, as in jelly beans or is it Jelly, as in jealous? No, I’m sure Gelli, because you are generous and loving,” Kris began.

“Ate Kimora said you gave a really great price para doon sa suot niyang earrings. Okay. Ako, naghahanap ng bracelet, pero, as you can see, super teeny tiny ‘to,” she added, gesturing to her thin wrist.

“Give me a good price when we go home! Happy birthday!” Kris exclaimed with a smile.

Last June, Kris expressed her hope of returning to the Philippines before this year’s Christmas season.

She said before that if her medical tests turned out well, she would be cleared to continue her treatments in her home country.

“I can reveal to everybody na hopefully, sa last quarter ng taon bago mag-pasko, I’ll be back in the Philippines,” Kris said.

“It just really depends, kasi may pagdadaanan akong mga tests. Isa doon ‘yung MRI with contrast dye,” she added.

“If I clear that and kinaya, then pwede nang ituloy sa Pilipinas ‘yung treatment sa akin,” the media personality said.

Kris said that while certain treatments are unavailable in the Philippines, three hospitals in the country could import the medicines.

She flew to the US in 2022 to receive treatment for her various autoimmune conditions which are not available in the Southeast Asian country.

Earlier this year, she also revealed that it was “highly likely” she has lupus, which has no cure.

An autoimmune disease is an illness in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.

Kris went on a showbiz hiatus in 2018, when she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

She has since been diagnosed with at least five autoimmune conditions as of February 2024.