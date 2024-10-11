Filipino dream-pop band ‘Sugar Hiccup’ to stage 30th anniversary concert

Dream pop indie quartet Sugar Hiccup will reunite for a four-stop show in October to celebrate its 30 years as a band.

The award-winning band will perform at the Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on October 19; Cuba Libre, Clark Quay, Singapore on October 20; Canto Bogchi Joint, Baguio City on October 25; and Cebu City on October 26.

Produced by GNN Entertainment Productions and The Flying Lugaw, the Manila leg will feature guests such as Aunt Robert, The Purest Blue, Taken by Cars and Barbie Almalbis.

This comes almost seven years since they last performed in the Philippines in what fans thought was their last show ever. Ominously titled “Closure” after their 2018 album, the show bid an open-ended farewell.

Frontwoman Melody del Mundo, who is now based in the United States, shared how big of a deal this reunion is for them.

Producing and collaborating among band members proved doable thanks to ease of technology, but they still had to endure “geographical problems”.

Their latest EP “A Photo Of Us Two” created in 2020 had four songs which released exclusively on vinyl in May 2024, except for the track “My Remorse” which has a music video on YouTube.

What makes the reunion special perhaps is an ode to the indie band’s tenacity through time. Their music sold during their heyday in the 90s, but mainstream status was never their business.

Melody spoke of a songwriting process that does not include the audience in mind—a fresh perspective in an industry that churns hits no matter the cost.

For Sugar Hiccup, sticking to their sound and story was and is their priority.

The current lineup, Melody(vocals, lead guitars), Czandro Pollack (rhythm guitars), Iman Leonardo (bass), and Mervin Panganiban (drums), will be performing some of the cult favorites from their hit albums, “Oracle” and “Womb,” as well as some rarities and new recordings.

Tickets to their concert are available via bit.ly/sugarhiccup30manila.