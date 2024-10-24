Rising Bangkok artist pierces veil of alter ego in new EP

An emerging singer-songwriter from Bangkok has taken his eccentric artistry to greater heights with his new music project that chronicles the fictional story of the world’s fastest-moving bilingual sloth.

Phum Viphurit’s EP titled “Paul Vibhavadi Vol. 1” is a juxtaposition of whimsical sonic and deep lyrical themes.

According to Phum, the project took inspiration from the likes of Tyler, the Creator and David Bowie who both explored an alter ego to shape up a creative concept.

“It also allowed me to detach myself from writing from my diary or from such personal experiences, and use my screenwriter brain to make this character and the story arc within this little new universe,” the singer said.

Sharing the etymology of the alter ego’s name and character, Phum said “Paul Vibhavadi” is a play on his initials. According to him, Vibhavadi is also a famous street in Bangkok, while Paul is an alias whenever he plays sports.

The EP follows the sloth as an unusual city dweller on his quest to find the enchanted Himmapan forest. Paul meets a tribe of sloth worshippers in the opening track “The Other Side,” a club music hit that lulls him into becoming enamored with idolatry.

“Balter Baby” is an instrumental dance track that carries on with Paul dancing with the tribe before he levitates into the air in a glowing bubble.

Featuring rapper TangBadVoice, “Past Life” sets a more contemplative mood in which Paul dwells on his previous lives as he continues to float away.

The somber finale “If This Is the End” wraps up Paul’s adventure as he reaches the gateway of his destination and considers what he has to leave behind.

Although Paul is a made-up character, Phum considers the sloth as an ode to his own life.

“I spoke to an artist friend about this project, and he said, ‘Sometimes when you put on a mask, that’s when your work is the most honest.’ Because there’s only a physical filter, and behind that, you can say so many things because it’s your honest, pure thoughts and expression,” Phum said.

“That stuck with me, and the story of Paul Vibhavadi is somewhat parallel. There’s definitely some parallels to my own life and the downfalls of fame that I’ve seen,” the singer added.

Phum’s four-track EP was released on different streaming platforms on October 17.