IV of Spades fans gush over ‘Come Inside of My Heart’ international success on TikTok

IV of Spades’ four-year-old track “Come Inside of My Heart” resurfaced online at a wildfire rate across the globe.

It first entered TikTok’s Billboard Top 50 in September and stayed until the first few weeks of October.

Big international accounts such as WNBA, Netflix and Marie Claire have used the song as a sound, while the NFL in particular used it multiple times.

The official TikTok account of Spongebob also used the sound for a sweet friendship-core edit between Spongebob and Patrick.

“D**n, never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought of seeing a TikTok from the official Spongebob account that uses ‘Come inside of my heart’ as the sound but here we are 😭,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Singaporean artist Shye surprised her Filipino fans by performing her rendition of the ballad in her concert set.

Meanwhile, Thai artist Phum Vhipurit released a cover online.

Fans who miss the band—whose members are now more focused on their solo careers—have expressed their longing for a possible reunion.

They entered an indefinite hiatus in August 2020.

“Hearing ‘Come Inside of My Heart’ as a TikTok audio is kinda crazy to me. like take me back to that concert bro 😔,” another Filipino posted.