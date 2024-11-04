Ed Sheeran beats copyright appeal over ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Ed Sheeran, his record label Warner Music WMG.O and music publisher Sony Music Publishing 6758.T persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Friday to uphold a decision that his hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not illegally copy from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a decision by a federal judge in Manhattan to dismiss the lawsuit from Structured Asset Sales, which owns rights to Gaye’s song which previously belonged to “Let’s Get It On” co-writer Ed Townsend.

Sheeran previously defeated a separate copyright lawsuit from Townsend’s heirs in a closely watched trial.

