‘BecomingFilipino’ vlogger shares experience as first-time voter after naturalization

After more than a decade of immersing himself in Filipino culture through his vlogs, Kyle Jennermann, also known as “Kulas” of the “BecomingFilipino” vlog, has officially taken part in shaping the Philippines’ future, casting his first vote as a naturalized Filipino citizen.

The Canadian-Filipino vlogger on Monday, May 12, shared that he was able to vote in the 2025 midterm elections after officially becoming a naturalized Filipino in 2023.

Kulas said that he was “really impressed” with the atmosphere in their polling precinct in Taguig City as people were “chill” and “friendly with one and other.”

“Even though I am certain everyone has different voting preferences. I saw lots of smiles at the precinct and on the road outside. In a tense political climate, this was something very refreshing,” he wrote on Facebook.

The vlogger said it only took him “about 45 minutes” to vote, “even with many people around.”

Kulas said that while he was impressed with the system, it was “a bit harder to be ‘secretive'” with one’s ballot compared to when he was still voting in Canada.

He also observed “sample ballots” being given to voters outside the precinct, which he said he found “a bit strange [or] sad.”

“I believe this was to possibly motivate me or influence me to vote for specific line-ups. Or I guess, remind people who didn’t write down their list?” the vlogger wrote.

Kulas also encouraged his fellow Pinoy followers to cast their votes for the elections.

Kulas became a Filipino through Republic Act 11955, a law passed by Congress that granted him naturalization after years of living in the Philippines.

Sen. Joel Villanueva and Rep. Len Alonte (Biñan, Laguna) filed bills for his naturalization, recognizing his efforts in promoting the Philippines globally and his deep love for the country through his content.

The vlogger also took part in different relief operations for typhoon victims in the country in the past.

In 2024, Kulas married his Filipino wife, Catherine Diquit.

He started posting travel vlogs about the Philippines in 2014.

