‘Maiksing panahon’: Klea Pineda, Katrice Kierulf split after 3 years

Actress Klea Pineda has confirmed that she and longtime girlfriend Katrice Kierulf have ended their relationship after three years together.

In an emotional Instagram post, Klea wrote: “Tatlong taon na punong puno ng pagmamahal. Hindi ko alam kung swerte ba ako dahil nakilala kita at naging parte ka ng buhay ko o malas kasi binigay ka nga sa akin pero may hangganan din naman.

”She thanked Kat for being her strength through life’s battles and for loving her during times when she couldn’t even love herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klea Pineda (@kleapineda)



Klea and Kat went public with their relationship in March 2023, when the “StarStruck” Season 6 winner came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community on her 24th birthday.

Just last March, the couple celebrated Klea’s 26th birthday and third year since coming out—an occasion Kat marked with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Klea is among the cast members of an upcoming sapphic film entry for the 2025 Cinemalaya Film Festival, “Open Endings.”

RELATED: Fans ‘seated’ for Janella Salvador’s 1st sapphic film

— John Marwin Elao