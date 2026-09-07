Teeth gets ’90s throwback feeling as vinyl album sells out, announces second pressing

As the first pressing of their self-titled album on vinyl sold out in less than a day, Filipino rock band Teeth said it felt just like what happened in the ’90s.

Teeth, known for songs such as “Laklak” and “Prinsesa,” is composed of vocalist Glenn Jacinto, guitarists Jerome Velasco and Dok Sergio, bassist Pedz Narvaja and drummer Mike Dizon.

When the band was informed that the vinyl album had sold out early, Dizon said he felt it was reminiscent of what happened in the ’90s.

“Parang retro nung what happened back in 1995 kasi lumabas ‘yung cassette during that time. Hindi pa nga ata CD,” Dizon shared.

“Parang pagpunta namin a week after dun sa record store nasa chart siya (album). Top-selling,” he added.

The other band members also expressed their joy over the album selling out.

“Masayang-masaya. Syempre, sold out. ‘Pag sold out, it’s always fun ‘pag sold out,” Jacinto shared.

A total of 500 copies were sold in the first pressing.

Meanwhile, the band announced the second pressing of the album on September 2, saying they were surprised by how quickly the first pressing sold out.

“‘Yung first 500…nalaman rin namin na hindi pala ganun kadali na magpaalam. Hindi rin pala basta-basta kasi may mga rights,” Dizon explained.

“And then na-shock kami na naubos na [yung copies]. Actually, masaya and then problem agad na ‘sayang sana pala dinamihan na,” he added.

The second pressing of the self-titled album can be pre-ordered via Backspacer Records.

After kicking off their Reunion Legacy Tour in Singapore, the Filipino rock band made its second stop in Manila on Saturday, September 5, at SM North Skydome in Quezon City.

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