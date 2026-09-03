Teeth to perform never-before-played songs at upcoming reunion concert

“Wag nang uminom ng serbesa.”

The crowd goes wild as songs with heavy, gritty guitar sound and punchy drumbeats resonate with their souls.

It might feel like “tumataas na ang amats” as ’90s hit songs like Teeth’s “Laklak” are played onstage.

After several decades, Filipino rock band Teeth will bring the wildness back to the stage at their reunion concert, where they are expected to perform more of their deep cuts.

The band will hold its “Reunion Legacy Tour” at the SM North Skydome in Quezon City on Saturday, September 5. It will be the second stop of their five-city concert tour, with the first leg having been held in Singapore.



Teeth is composed of vocalist Glenn Jacinto, guitarists Jerome Velasco and Dok Sergio, bassist Pedz Narvaja, and drummer Mike Dizon. The band is known for songs such as “Laklak,” “Prinsesa,” and “Shooting Star.”

The rock band revealed that fans should expect a never-before-played setlist at the concert.

“Compared to the previous reunion concerts, mayroon kaming gagawin na deep cuts or never-been-played-before [songs], especially from this album. Itong first album,” Dizon said.

He added that they would be performing straight up, emphasizing that they would keep the ’90s tradition alive.

“Wala masyadong… production numbers. Talagang ‘yung tradition ng ’90s na ‘ito ‘yung napanood namin noong ’90s,’” the drummer said.

The Manila leg of the concert will feature guest performances by fellow Filipino rock bands Kamikazee and Agaw Agimat.

Kamikazee is known for hits such as “Narda,” “Huling Sayaw,” “Halik” and more, while Agaw Agimat is renowned for “Sabi Nila,” “Kiss-a-me,” and “Pera.”

Calmer crowd over time?

The band reminisced about how wild audiences were during their ’90s performances, noting how crowd dynamics have shifted over the years.

“Siyempre noong ’90s talagang nagwawalaan talaga dahil wala pang mga cellphone or talagang magulo sa harapan,” Velasco said.

“As far as audience, mas wild dati. As in, hindi mo alam kung ano mangyayari dati. Baka magra-riot or magsasaksakan ‘yung mga tao. Ngayon, medyo peaceful na,” Jacinto also shared.

“Dati puro lasing ‘yun, nung 90s ‘yun,” Dizon added.

“May mga nagliliparan ng mga mineral water, bato….Nabato si Glenn nang isang beses kaya tumigil kami tumugtog. Ganun ka-wild ‘yung mga tao dati. Ngayon, medyo mas kalmado na yung mga tao,” Narvaja said.

They also pointed out that concertgoers nowadays are “calmer” and “more peaceful.”

“Ngayon, medyo peaceful na. Nag-livestream lang sila, nagre-record,” Jacinto said.

“Ako yung observation ko, ‘yung compared na crowd sa dati at ngayon, mas marami na syempre ‘yung phone na nakataas and kaunti ‘yung lasing sa crowd ngayon,” Dizon added.

As part of their concert tour, the rock band will make stops in Cebu on September 11, Davao on September 12, and Tagum on September 13.

The rock band also announced a second pressing of its self-titled debut album on vinyl.

Tickets for the concert tour can be purchased via SM Tickets, while the second pressing of Teeth’s self-titled debut album can be pre-ordered via Backspacer Records.