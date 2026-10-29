Meghan to join Australia’s Junior MasterChef next year

— Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, will star in the next series of Australia’s Junior MasterChef in 2027, returning to a franchise where she appeared as a guest judge on the adult version earlier this year.

Meghan, an American actress before she married Harry in 2018, has recently moved back to Britain from the US with her family, with media reports suggesting she was keen to find a new acting role.

Channel 10 said on Instagram that Junior MasterChef Australia would return in 2027, hosted by Poh Ling Yeow and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Australian website News.com.au said filming was expected to take place in Melbourne early to mid-next year.

Harry and Meghan have attracted global media attention since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 before moving to the US, where they gave multiple interviews criticizing the institution.

The couple returned to the headlines last week after authorities in the Philippines said they were investigating whether Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, had possessed child sexual abuse images. She said she was “deeply distressed” over the allegations.

—Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle