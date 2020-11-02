‘Gusto ko ba?’ Filipinos contemplate over purchase of 2021 planners as pandemic rages on

Different brands continue to release their own versions of planners for next year amid the uncertainty brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has significantly changed plans among the public.

Online buzz about 2021 planners ignited after American coffee company Starbucks released the design of its organizers to be earned upon purchasing drinks in exchange for a total of 18 stickers.

Its organizers are in the colors of black, yellow, pink and green, the trademark hue of the coffeehouse’s logo. Two of them come with multi-functional carriers.

People can also earn stickers online through their app available on both Apple and Google.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf also released its Giving Journals in the colors of quartz pink, teal and purple which can be collected with 12 holiday stamps. The organizers also come with customizable pages.

Japanese lifestyle brand Muji also released its own planner for 2021 that can be brought from its selected branches in Metro Manila malls.

True to its philosophy, it is minimalist and clean in design.

Custom publishing and marketing company Viviamo! also released its own set of organizers, including the Belle de Jour Planner known for its empowering quotes and anecdotes in its pages.

Other versions are the Navi Journal, the “Essentials” Planner, the “Everything is Possible” Planner and the “Focus” Journal.

Meanwhile, the release of the new set of organizers prompted some Filipinos to question if they would need it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the whole country and changed their lifestyles.

“The last one we got was soooo useless so what are we gonna do on it??” a Twitter user asked in reference to this year’s planners.

“May pang-collect pa tayo ng stickers besh?” another online user asked, referencing how the public health crisis has economically affected people.

“Starbucks 2021 planners are out and they’re cute but gusto ko ba?” a Filipino likewise asked on Twitter.

“I’ve been collecting their planners since 2013 but getting one just doesn’t feel right? I think I’ve finally come to terms with the fact that it’s unnecessary and I should spend it on more meaningful things?” she added.

Filipinos have spent more than half of 2020 in quarantine as the government attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the first months of the pandemic, a strict lockdown was imposed which only allowed essential workers to go out of their homes as movement was heavily regulated. Non-essential establishments were also told to halt its operations.

The measures were imposed to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 which can be easily transmitted through the air in enclosed spaces and through respiratory droplets produced when talking, singing or shouting.

Prior to the pandemic, the eruption of the Taal Volcano in January also disturbed the nation as locals got displaced and livelihoods were affected by the effects and threats of the natural disaster. Operations in nearby regions were also disrupted, such as air transport.