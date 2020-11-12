A shot of Typhoon Ulysses’ strange tail that stretches all the way to Alaska

Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) that scraped the Philippines overnight on Thursday was generating a giant cord of strong winds in the atmosphere that stretched across the North Pacific and reaching the other side of the world.

Interaksyon estimates that the powerful typhoon’s appendage measures about 9,500 kilometers from tropical cyclone’s eye within the Philippine area of responsibility to the Gulf of Alaska.

The tail takes on a shape of a question mark emanating from Ulysses’ spiraling rain bands. You can see in action on Google Earth. (Check it out now before it’s gone.)

British filmmaker and storm chaser James Reynolds describes it as a “umbilicus.” “The atmosphere never ceases to amaze!” he tweeted.

#typhoon #Vamco, with an umbilicus stretching 1000s of miles across the North Pacific connected to a grotesque “mother ship” low lashing Alaska – the atmosphere never ceases to amaze! pic.twitter.com/0gj2jqMpzY — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) November 11, 2020

At its peak, Ulysses was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph as it made a third landfall in General Nakar at 2 a.m.

The mountain range of Sierra Madre hardly diminished its typhoon status and made its way to western Luzon and drenched the regions of Metro Manila and Calabarzon.