‘Fate:The Winx Saga’ teaser introduces Winx Club live-action fairies

Italian cartoon series “Winx Club” by Iginio Stratiffi is getting a live-action series on streaming platform Netflix next year.

The entertainment streaming service last week released the teaser of the original series introducing the characters of “Fate: The Winx Saga” the live-action reimagination of the cartoon series. This version is created by Brian Young, who’s also behind “The Vampire Diaries.”

The six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Among the cast of the series are Abigail Cowen as Bloom (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Fosters), Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella (Grantchester, Lamborghini), Precious Mustapha as Aisha (Endeavour), Eliot Salt as Terra (Normal People, Gameface), Elisha Applebaum as Musa (Undercover Hooligan, No Reasons), Sadie Soverall as Beatrix (Rose Plays Julie), Freddie Thorp as Riven (The Discovery of Witches, Safe, Overdrive), Danny Griffin as Sky (So Awkward, The Gentlemen), Theo Graham as Dane (Clink, Hollyoaks, Brief Encounters) and Jacob Dudman as Sam (The Stranger, Medici, The A List).

Casting also includes Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them) Alex Macqueen (The Thick of It, Sally 4Ever) and Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom)/

“Fate: The Winx Saga” features Young (Vampire Diaries, Kyle XY) as showrunner and executive producer. Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow also serve as executive producers.

This series from Archery Pictures Production will premiere globally on Netflix on Jan. 22, 2021.

