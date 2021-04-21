You can stream Filipino-dubbed animes in this streaming platform exclusively for Pinoys

Quarantined Pinoys can watch Filipino-dubbed animes in a new video-on-demand streaming platform that exclusively caters to Filipinos.

Shows such as “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord,” “My Hero Academia,” “Food Wars!” and “How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?”, among others, are available in the local language on POPTV.

The streaming platform also carries a wide array of local content such as blockbuster movies, indie films, classics and Tagalized international content like K-dramas, BL or Boys Love series and Asian movies.

Its curated library has titles from the biggest local producers in the country like ABS-CBN, Viva Entertainment, Regal and TBA Studios.

POPTV also hosts content from international studios like JTBC, SBS, and CJ Entertainment of Korea; Nob Productions, GDH, and GMMTV of Thailand; and Medialink of Hong Kong.

The streaming platform is a tailor-made service for low-cost mobile devices. Its propriety video encoding ensures minimum data usage for those who wanted to enjoy series and films in an affordable way.

Subscriptions are also conveniently available at 1,000 plus small roadside stores across the country.

One of them is RD Pawnshop which has more than 1,600 branches nationwide.

To buy a subscription, Filipinos only need to go to the nearest branch, fill up the form, settle their payment and wait for their subscription to be activated.

Users can either purchase POPTV49 which is valid for 10 days or the POPTV99 that is valid for 30 days.

The streaming platform is available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store and the Huawei App Gallery. Filipinos only need to search for “POPTV PINAS.”

“We are happy that RD Pawnshop shares our vision of bringing affordable and quality entertainment more available to our kababayans,” Jackeline Chua, POPTV COO, said in a release.

“Especially now in this pandemic, we really want to manage our expenses so having a very affordable streaming service would hopefully give us some time to just relax either by ourselves or with our families,” she added.