Liza Soberano names Alexandra Trese as ‘fave anime character’ in throwback clip

An anime streaming service shared a throwback video of Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano discussing her favorite anime character, which she voiced in Filipino.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Monday, September 23, posted an interview with the actress on March 24 in Tokyo, Japan, where she was asked about her favorite anime character of all time.

“Thinking about our chat with @lizasoberano at the 2024 #AnimeAwards,” its account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

Liza revealed in the interview that her favorite anime character is Alexandra Trese from the Filipino supernatural anime-influenced series “Trese” on Netflix.

“I just wanna be her because she’s a detective of the underworld and she deals with supernatural spirits and dabbles into Filipino folklores, so I find that very fascinating,” she shared before.

The actress was also asked about the last anime she watched, which was “Sailor Moon.”

Thinking about our chat with @lizasoberano at the 2024 #AnimeAwards ✨ pic.twitter.com/G4BEbtmMXU — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) September 22, 2024

“Trese” served as Liza’s first foray into dubbing or voice acting.

She was chosen to give the heroine’s Filipino voice, taking voice lessons and modulating her voice to lower her pitch to fit her role as a renowned healer-warrior.

The actress earned criticisms for sounding “monotonous” but voice actress Inka Magnaye said that Liza had “dynamics in her delivery.”

Trese’s character has been described as “half John Constantine and half Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

John Constantine is an occult detective in DC Comics, while Buffy is a teenage girl with supernatural powers to kill vampires and other dark forces.

Meanwhile, “Trese” the animated series premiered on Netflix in 2021.

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

Its animated adaptation was produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Indonesia and Singapore with Jay Oliva (“Wonder Woman,” “The Legend of Korra”) as executive producer.

In the series, Trese was voiced by Liza for the Filipino dub while Filipina-Canadian Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.

RELATED: Netflix drops action-packed ‘Trese’ trailer featuring Liza Soberano’s voice