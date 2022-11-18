Bookstore alert: Fully Booked, Kinokuniya offer wide manga selection

Fully Booked in partnership with Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya made manga and other works of literature from the land of the rising sun more accessible.

“Bookworms can expect the typical Fully Booked range and curation of titles at our branch in MITSUKOSHI BGC—with a special spotlight on manga, both in Japanese and English languages,” Fully Booked Managing Director Jaime Daez said.

The bookstore said almost half of the store’s space is dedicated to manga.

Aside from manga, there are also Japanese magazines featuring top Korean idols such as BTS, TXT, and SEVENTEEN.

For children, there are available activity books.

The store also offers cookbooks, travel books, and Japanese language learning guides.

Patrons may also enjoy the mural of renowned New York-based Japanese illustrator, Yuko Shimizu.

From November 17 to 20, customers may receive a free discount card which entitles the cardholder to a lifetime membership and perks like ten percent off on cash purchases of d-coded items for a single receipt purchase of P 3,000 minimum.

The first 350 to purchase a minimum of P 3000 worth of manga will also receive a free Viz tote bag.

On Thursday, National Book Development Board shared the news that Kinokuniya is now in Manila.

Fully Booked likewise announced its partnership with Kinokuniya and shared a glimpse of its newest branch.

The store is located on the second floor of the Mitsukoshi mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.