Cebu police arrest ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Son Goku’ ahead of Halloween

Two content creators dressed as Spider-Man and Son Goku were summoned by the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas after going viral on social media for performing stunts on Cebu Transcentral Highway on Sunday, October 27.

The Freeman reported on Thursday, October 31 that three men dressed as Spider-Man, Son Goku and Batman were seen riding a large motorcycle with a sidecar while performing dangerous stunts during their “show” on the TCH.

Authorities advised them to refrain from such actions, as they could be risky not only for the performers but also for motorists.

The content creators expressed their remorse for their actions and promised not to stage a similar “show” again.

Spider-Man is famous comic book-based character created by Marvel, while Son Goku is a lead character in legendary Japanese anime series Dragonball Z.