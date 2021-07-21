Rundown: New anime shows on streaming app iQiyi

After gaining more than 400 million views in Southeast Asia for its anime content, the streaming app iQiyi rolls out more anime shows.

‘The Detective is Already Dead’

Among the new anime shows now streaming is “The Detective is Already Dead,” an award-winning Japanese light novel written by Nigojuu.

The mystery anime series follows the story of Kimizuka Kimihiko, an introverted high school student, who used to be an assistant to a young female detective named Siesta. Solving mysteries and saving lives, they traveled the world together.

However, following Siesta’s death, Kimizuka decided to live an ordinary life until he met a girl that would bring him back to the life he used to live.

‘Tokyo Revengers’

One of the shows people have been looking forward to is the anime adaptation of the manga “Tokyo Revengers” as it features time travel and solving crimes. Depicting Tokyo Bosozoku culture, the series features street fight scenes.

‘RE-MAIN’

If you’re looking for a sports-themed anime, this show might be for you.

“RE-MAIN” revolves around Minato Kiyoumizu, who quit playing water polo after an incident. Upon entering high school, his friends convince him to play the sport again. However, when Minato earned the courage to jump in the water, he lost his skill in playing the sports and even forgot its rules.

This series follows the redemption of Minato in the sport he once played.

Behind the show’s animation is MAPPA, who is also behind “Jujutsu Kaisen” and the final season of “Attack on Titan.”

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ (Season 2)

Another much-anticipated series on the list is the second season of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

Based on the light novel series written by Fuse, this series follows the story of a Mikami Saturo, who was killed and reincarnated in another world as a slime named Rimuru. The second season continues Rimuri’s quest in a world filled with magic and swords.

If you haven’t watched the first season of this anime series, you can also access it on iQiyi.

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’

If you’re are up for an anime that holds political and social relevance, “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” might be the next series you should watch.

Most fictional fantasy stories feature the quest of a hero showing swordsmanship skills, unimaginable strength, and agility. But this anime has redefined the definition of a hero as it centers on the story of Kazuya Souma, who was transported into the Kingdom of Elfrieden, which seems like medieval Europe.

Through his modern knowledge, he introduced policies that will help revive the economy of the kingdom.

‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom’

This anime follows the story of Catarina Claes, who remembered her past life as a gamer. After regaining her memory, she realized that she was reincarnated as a villainess in the video game she used to play in her past life. Knowing her dark fate as an evil character, she seeks to change her endgame.

‘The Case Study of Vanitas’

This anime follows the story of Noe, a young vampire, searching for The Book of Vanitas.

On his way to Paris, he encountered an incident where he met a man named Vanitas, who also happens to have the book Noe has been looking for. From then on, their fate was intertwined.

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’

“The Duke of Death and His Maid” centers on Bocchan, a young man, who was cursed by a witch. Everything he touches dies.

Given his condition, Bocchan’s family sent him away to a desolate mansion at the age of five accompanied by his butler and later on his maid which will change his life.

This light-hearted comedy anime is based on Kaharu Inoue’s manga.