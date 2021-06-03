Fans hyped up by ‘Trese’ behind the scenes clip featuring Liza Soberano’s voice

The anticipation for the Philippine-made Netflix anime series “Trese” was heightened on Thursday as fans heard more of actress Liza Soberano’s voice over in a “behind the scenes” clip released by the streaming giant.

Netflix Philippines on Thursday released a video which gave a glimpse of additional scenes that are not in the official trailer. It also showed the titular character’s voice actresses talking about the series.

“Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano come face-to-face with Manila’s mythological creatures in the Netflix Original Anime, Trese. Based on the award-winning Filipino comic series created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, watch how these two badass voice leads stepped into the shoes of occult detective Alexandra Trese,” the video’s caption reads.

Viewers got to hear more of Liza’s voice in the featured clips as the lead character and know her insights about the series.

“When I first received the Filipino script, I was blown away,” the 23-year-old actress said.

“It’s beautifully told when it’s in Filipino and it has a more sentimental value to me and more of a connection to me,” she added.

When Liza was chosen to voice Trese’s Filipino version, fans aired their mixed reactions on social media. Some wanted a professional voice actress for the role while others believe that Liza is a perfect fit.

Following the release of the behind-the-scenes clip, Filipino online users poured in their messages of support for Liza amid the mixed reception.

“Liza is the perfect choice for the Filipino version of Trese,” a YouTube user wrote in the comments.

“Liza’s voice when interviewed: Sweet, normal voice. Liza’s voice when Trese: Badass, Low voice,” another online user commented.

“I HAD GOOSEBUMPS WHEN I HEARD THAT TAGALOG DUB IN THE INTRO, WOAAHHH LIZA SOBERANO GAVE JUSTICE TO ALEXANDRA TRESE’S CHARACTER,” a different YouTube user exclaimed.

“Love her voice. Gives me goosebumps!!! Proud of her,” shared another online user.

Liza previously revealed that she was initially hesitant to voice Trese since she had doubts if she could pull off voice acting.

“Voice acting is a whole different game. It’s completely different from acting,” she said to a Star Magic interview before.

“In voice acting, you are supposed to bring that emotion out through your voice. Of course while you are dubbing it, there’s a bit of emotion that you have to put out in your face, pero not all the time. It’s carried out in your voice and that’s something I had to learn,” Liza added.

She shared that she was trained by a voice coach to modulate her voice and make it lower as she normally has a “very high pitchy voice.”

“I feel like I’m brave for even taking on the character of Alexandra Trese, knowing that it’s not my forte, voice acting is not my forte,” the actress said.

“Basically knowing that it’s such a big role, a big project. And it’s a big shoe to fill basically. And I know that ‘Trese’ has a lot of fans, a lot of comic book fans, and they are very protective of these characters and of course, they only want the best,” Liza continued.

“Trese” will premiere on Netflix Philippines at midnight on June 11.

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series of the same title created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo and tells the story of Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Canadian Shay Mitchell is voicing the titular character in the English version.

