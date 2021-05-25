Lifestyle-oriented program to showcase Manila Metropolitan Theater, artists’ resilience amid pandemic

A new lifestyle-oriented public affairs show will soon feature the much-anticipated opening of a national theater and other success stories of transformation as well as the resilience of artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program called “Recreate” is hosted by UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Daphne Oseña-Paez. It premiered last Sunday, May 22 on One News Channel (Cignal TV).

Its premiere episode featured the heritage of the Bituin family, a family of artisan furniture makers, and their business the Hardin ng Bituin located in Betis, Pampanga.

The family is well-known for their furniture firms that produce sophisticated wood crafts, carpentry and other furniture pieces that are sold here and overseas.

Hardin ng Bituin is a new addition to this legacy where they converted their garden into a plant supplies and bed and breakfast business.

For the next episode, Oseña-Paez and the rest of the Recreate team will feature the newly restored Manila Metropolitan Theater and give an in-depth tour of the changes made to the historical site.

The MET was supposed to open its doors again last April. However, it was postponed due to the re-imposition of the tough lockdowns in Metro Manila.

Authorities are hoping to reopen it on August 30.

This will be the first time that the theater will be showcased in a television program.

In a release, Oseña-Paez shared that the program hopes to tell the stories of how creators, artists and thinkers adapted to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that resulted from it.

“We’ve had some time to think about how the pandemic has impacted our lives. We’ve all been affected and transformed somehow. I’m looking forward to telling the stories of how some artists, creators, and thinkers have used their talents and interests to adapt to the current and future situation,” she said.

“We called the show Recreate to capture the spirit of the creativity that drives people, communities, and places to adapt to change,” she added.

Recreate team will also showcase success stories of personalities from different fields.

The lineup includes a multi-awarded architect known for designing luxury homes in upscale communities in the country, a licensed environmental planner and landscape architect who promotes parks and open spaces and a director who released a popular web-series that was only shot from the actors’ homes.