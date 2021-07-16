New broadband service vows reliable internet ahead of expansion in Visayas region

With the changing business landscape in the country, a new broadband player promised better internet service as it seeks expansion in the country.

RED Fiber is currently available in select areas in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Tagaytay, Rizal, Bulacan, and Clark.

In a media conference on Thursday, Jen Dela Paz vice president and COO of Meralco’s Radius Telecoms, Inc. said that they are also eying to expand in the Visayan region particularly in Bacolod and Iloilo.

RELATED: Meralco’s telco arm to expand in Visayas and Mindanao

“We believe that we are offering a very competitive product considering that it’s really a hundred percent end-to-end fiber, which a lot of our competitors cannot offer fully,” Radius President and CEO Quiel Delgado said.

The broadband service, affiliated with one of the leading internet service providers PLDT Inc., also denied having a competition with its sister company.

“We’re not necessarily competing with our sister company. We are trying to service areas [which] really are underserved,” Dela Paz said.

Despite the presumed rivalry between the two internet service providers, Dela Paz said that the market for broadband is huge as there is a good percentage of the population that is underserved.

Delgado said that they are complementing PLDT as he noted that their affiliate company is not everywhere, the same way they are not everywhere as their coverage areas are concerned.

With RED Fiber’s partnership with Cignal TV, it also offers a bundled service that allows subscribers to access a library of entertainment content and pay-tv.

For new subscribers, RED Fiber offers a 90-day internet guarantee program.

In addition, Delgado said that they are also offering a “double the bandwidth” promo until the end of the year, which allows subscribers to enjoy double the bandwidth subscribers are paying for.

“If the subscriber opts to discontinue the service, they can do so within 90 days without pre-termination fees,” he also said.

The broadband service in partnership with Cignal TV, officially launched the “Get Ready for the RED Life” campaign last Thursday to satisfy the Internet connection needs of every household. It said that its service is powered by Radius’ 100% pure end-to-end fiber-optic network.

“As the #1 payTV provider in the country, bringing premium entertainment to our viewers is aligned with our mission. With Cignal TV’s partnership with Radius, we look forward to bringing the RED Life to more Filipino homes,” Robert Galang, Cignal TV and TV5 president & CEO said.