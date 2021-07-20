Rundown: Ukay-ukay, other eco-friendly alternatives for ‘Plastic Free July’ campaign

A youth-oriented science organization suggested thrift store clothing and plants as eco-friendly alternatives in line with the global “plastic-free” July campaign.

The campaign called “Plastic Free July” was initiated by the Plastic Free Foundation, an international environment charity organization that seeks to see a world free from plastic.

In joining this movement, Earth Shaker started its own “cut plastics challenge” for its followers wherein it listed down alternative products for clothing, hygiene, bath and beauty essentials.

In its post on July 16, the organization featured thrift store or secondhand clothes, aloe vera, calamansi and honey as eco-friendly alternatives for skincare and clothing.

Earth Shaker also attached an infographic about the benefits of using these items.

Ukay-ukay

“Thrifting actually helps in lessening your carbon footprints from buying imported clothing. According to research, it can recirculate resources while it delays the appearance of textiles in landfills. So what are you waiting for?” read the post.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera, the plant species itself and not the plant-based products in stores, is a known treatment for different skin conditions mostly because of its antioxidant and antibacterial properties.

Earth Shaker explained its benefits in the post.

“The clear gel-like substance inside its leaves contains 95% water that can hydrate and moisturize the skin resulting in smoother and softer skin,” the organization said.

“Moreover, the anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of aloe vera can prevent bacteria responsible for acne. Aloe vera can also soothe sunburns as it helps in skin repair and heals first to second-degree burns and mild to moderate sunburns,” it added.

Calamansi and honey

Similar to aloe vera, Earth Shaker said that calamansi on the skin also serves as an effective treatment for acne scars, age spots and other blemishes on the skin.

“Calamansi’s strong acid content can eliminate acne scars, dark marks, age spots, and blemishes on your body. Since it is also a good source of antioxidants and natural exfoliation, it can also remove fine lines and wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin cells,” it said.

While pairing calamansi with honey will amp up these healthy effects on the skin, Earth Shaker also warned that some people can be allergic to honey.

It suggested performing a patch test first before applying both plants on the skin.

“Apply a small drop of honey to your skin and after 24 hours, observe for some signs of irritation, itching, or swelling, if none, you’re good to go!” it said.

Bath and hygiene

Prior to this, Earth Shaker also suggested shampoo bars, a bamboo toothbrush and menstrual cups as eco-friendly alternatives for bath and hygiene.

It also attached an easy-to-understand infographic where the steps on using each product and the price range were indicated.

“Eco-friendly products could be used usually as an alternative to your everyday essentials like shopping bags, straws and tumblers. In this pandemic era, our hygiene, sanitation and health must be prioritized specially on our lifestyle and consumption,” the group said.