‘Running Man’ to hold online fan meeting via Tiktok in September

South Korean variety show “Running Man” is set to hold a virtual fan meeting on September 5 at 6 p.m. PST on the short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RunningMan (@sbs_runningman_sbs)

The poster features Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Yang Se-chan, Haha and Ji Seok-jin.

Yoo Jae-suk was not included on the poster. There’s no announcement yet if he would join the fan meet.

The upcoming event will also be the first fan meeting without long-time “Running Man” cast member Lee Kwang-soo, who left the show last June due to health concerns.

READ: Why Lee Kwang-soo is leaving ‘Running Man’

Jay Bae, head of global business development at TikTok Korea, said Tiktok’s paid live feature has received “positive feedback” since its launch last May.

He added that several events that were also held on the platform are Lotte Duty-Free Online Family Concert, Beautiful Mint Life 2021, and FOREST 21 Epik High Concert.

“TikTok will continue to make efforts to provide better customer experiences to domestic and foreign users,” Bae said.

The fan meeting will be available in six different languages: Korean, English, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

Filipino fans can buy their tickets via the SM Tickets website for P950 until Sept. 3, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast members postponed its Manila tour which was slated last February 2020 to celebrate the show’s anniversary.

Since July 2010, the SBS variety show has gained massive popularity worldwide where casts and guests compete in several games and competitions in a number of locations in South Korea. —Ma. Alena O. Castillo