Manny Pacquaio vs Kim Jong Kook? Boxer’s appearance in Korean shows excite viewers

“Kim Jong Kook, kabahan ka na.”

This was what some Filipinos quipped after learning reports that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will have a special guest appearance in a South Korean variety show.

News1 Korea on October 6 reported that the Filipino boxer will guest on “Running Man,” a reality game show known for its outrageous missions where participants engage in games and races held in different locations.

Pacquiao was reported to be in South Korea on Monday and is expected to participate in recording the show’s episode the following day. His episode is expected to air on October 23.

His appearance is part of his promotional tour in the country for a special match against Korean martial artist and YouTuber D.K. Yoo on December 10.

Pacquiao will also reportedly guest on variety show “Knowing Bros” where the main cast acts as students in a high school concept and Korean celebrities guest as “transfer students.”

The boxer will meet South Korean wrestling champion Kang Ho Dong in the show.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s appearance in the “Running Man” excited some social media users who hoped he would have a match with fitness fanatic Kim Jong Kook, a cast member.

“Kim Jong Kook, kabahan ka na,” a Facebook user said in the comments.

“Wow!!!! [Redacted] ansaya nito, for sure! KJK, look out!” another Pinoy wrote, tagging a friend.

“[May] ktapat na [si] Jong Kook,” a different online user said.

Last year, the “Running Man” cast member started a YouTube channel called “Gym Jong Kook.”

In an past interview, Kim Jong Kook credited his “long entertainment career without scandal” to his passion for working out.