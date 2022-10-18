‘Pacquiao sunbaenim’: Manny’s antics get spotlight in Korean shows guesting

Fans were amused by the boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in his appearances in two popular Korean variety shows.

The teasers for Pacquiao’s guesting in Korea’s “Running Man” and “Knowing Bros” were uploaded ahead of his charity exhibition fight in the country.

READ: Manny Pacquaio vs Kim Jong Kook? Boxer’s appearance in Korean shows excites viewers

JTBC Entertainment, a television network in South Korea, released the trailer of the 355th episode of its “Knowing Bros” show on Saturday, October 15 where Pacquiao and “Dara” or Sandara Park appeared as guests.

“Knowing Bros” is a long-running reality series in South Korea where male comedians welcome “transferees” in a classroom every week. It premiered at JTBC in 2015.

The short trailer showed several funny interactions between Pacquiao, Dara and the rest of the “Knowing Bros” cast members.

The video has so far garnered 337,845 views on YouTube. It is also the top 31 trending video on the video-streaming platform.

In the video, the boxer’s stellar career was introduced in the first few scenes.

Pacquiao and Dara then entered the show’s classroom setup.

The Filipino boxer portrayed a transfer student from the Philippines while Dara was his translator.

After a glimpse of Pacquiao, Dara and the cast members goofing around the classroom, they were then shown playing games and dancing to popular K-pop songs inside a boxing ring.

Super Junior member Shindong also appeared to serve as the referee for this segment.

Fans can catch the full episode on Saturday, October 22 on the JTBC network or wait for the video to be uploaded on its YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of episode 587 of SBS’ “Running Man,” was uploaded on Tuesday, October 18 om Viu Philippines, a video-streaming service.

“Running Man” is also a popular reality series in South Korea known for its complex yet fun challenges for the cast and the guests. It premiered on Korean network SBS in 2010.

Last Thursday, the Instagram page of “Running Man” also posted notable moments while the cast filmed the episode with Pacquiao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 런닝맨 RunningMan (@sbs_runningman_sbs)

In both the video trailer and the photos, Pacquiao could be seen in a boxing ring again as he played games and other activities with the “Running Man” cast members.

The variety show showcased the cast members’ supposed fighting skills before the veteran Filipino boxer appeared.

Fans can catch the full episode of it on Sunday, October 23.

How Filipinos reacted

Following the release of these teasers, Filipinos could not help but get excited for Pacquiao’s guesting.

“Anyeonghaseyo! Ang laban na to! Manny Pacquiao in Knowing Bros (Men On A Mission – Netflix), a Korean variety show,” one Facebook page said.

Other users also made witty Korean keywords from the name of Pacquiao and his brand as “Pambansang Kamao.”

“Pambansang KamaOppa,” one Facebook user said.

“Manny Park Yao sunbaenim,” another online user commented.

Some Filipinos, meanwhile, hoped that both shows will have English subtitles once they air.

Charity fight

Pacquiao will once again visit South Korea in December.

He will have a charity fight against South Korean martial arts YouTuber DK Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, South Korea on December 11.

Reports said earnings from this event will be used to rebuild homes in Ukraine and expand the “Pacman Village” in General Santos City.

READ: Exhibition fight purely for charity, Pacquiao says | Philstar.com