Odd trend: Manny Pacquiao’s old New Year greeting surfaces as 2023 kicked in

An old New Year greeting from Manny Pacquiao was brought up again on social media last weekend.

Several social media users and pages used Pacquiao’s video for their own New Year greetings to their friends and followers.

It’s uncertain why online users made it a trend to welcome 2023.

The original video, however, was first uploaded way back on December 31, 2015.

Pacquiao, then a congressman of Sarangani, greeted his followers in a jubilant manner while fireworks go off behind him.

“Happy New Year everyone. May God Bless you all,” he said in the caption.

As of writing, the video has since garnered 16 million views, 516 reactions and 27,000 comments on Facebook.

Of the reactions, 311,000 were likes, 165 were laugh reactions and 36,000 were heart emojis.

Pacquiao’s own public information page posted this video again on Facebook on December 31.

“Happy New Year, everyone! May God bless us and our Country in the coming New Year!” the page said.

Social media users seemed to find the way Pacquiao recorded himself in the clip amusing enough to share it again to celebrate New Year’s Eve online.

Some pages treated it as a meme-like reaction video for their “Happy New Year” posts.

manny pacquiao pacman pac man happy new year bagong taon putukan na firecrackers boxer boxingero paputok nasa bahay pic.twitter.com/yypY7gcx5h — reaction videos ph (@phindurmeme) December 31, 2022

Others also edited it and used a different video backdrop that still fits the boxer and his “Happy New Year” expression.

Motorcycle-hailing app Angkas also joined in the trend and uploaded an artwork version of it on January 1.

Pacquiao previously defeated South Korean YouTuber and MMA fighter DK Yoo in an exhibition match last October 10 in South Korea.

Given that this is not a normal boxing match, their fight only lasted for six rounds, unlike the usual 12-round run.

Reports said that proceeds from this event will be used to rebuild homes in Ukraine and expand the “Pacman Village” in General Santos City, the boxing champion’s hometown.

To promote this charity gig, Pacquiao guested two of the most popular Korean reality series—“Running Man” and “Knowing Bros”—last October.

