Manny Pacquiao ‘defrosting’ meme born as Pinoys anticipate New Year’s Eve

Social media users joked that another personality is “defrosting” as Filipinos anticipate ringing in the new year with noise.

A Facebook user on Wednesday posted a picture of an ice cube and edited it to put former senator Manny Pacquiao‘s image taken from his viral New Year’s Eve video greeting.

“The defrosting has begun…” a text on the new meme reads.

“It’s your turn, sir Manny,” the uploader quipped.

The post has earned a whopping number of pure 84,000 laughing reactions and 291,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

The “defrosting” phrase is usually used in anticipation of playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit or Jose Mari Chan’s Holiday songs.

Meanwhile, references to Pacquiao’s viral New Year greeting also surfaced earlier this year, when Pinoys welcomed 2023.

The video was taken by the legendary boxer who greeted the public on Dec. 31, 2015, while fireworks set off in the background.

At that time, he was a representative of the Sarangani province, the hometown of his wife, Jinkee.

“Happy New Year!” Pacquiao exclaimed in the video before.

The video has since been used as a meme or a way for Pinoys to greet each other during New Year celebrations.

