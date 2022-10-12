Michael Pacquiao gets post-boxing match messages from Manny, Freddie Roach impersonators

Michael Pacquiao shared on his official page two videos that showed the impersonators of his father Manny Pacquiao and his former coach Freddie Roach.

The videos showed the supposed reactions of the two public figures to Michael’s first amateur boxing match against Nathaniel Ruiz last Sunday, October 9.

The younger Pacquiao defeated Ruiz in his first foray into the sports. The boxing match is part of the event called “Kamao ng Kabataan: Parañaque Edition card.”

Following Michael’s successful bout, a video creator named “LM Official” uploaded two supposed reaction videos of Manny and Roach’s impersonators.

In the first video, the impersonator nailed the Manny look with his shades, full facial hair and accent.

The video was also shot beside a boxing ring.

“Siyempre, congrats Michael. Napakagaling mo at medyo kinabahan din ako. Kinabahan ako kasi may dugo ka e. Pero alam kong kaya mo yan,” Manny’s impersonator said in the clip.

In another video, the impersonator who acted as Roach tried to copy the long-time trainer’s mannerisms in speaking.

It was also shot at a parking lot where he seemed to be surrounded by people.

Both videos later caught Michael’s attention. He shared both of the videos on his verified Facebook page where he has over 202,000 followers.

The real Filipino boxing icon and Michael’s father, Manny however, has no official statement or reaction about his son’s first boxing foray so far.

Roach, regarded as one of the most successful boxing trainers of all time, also did not have a say about Michael’s match.

The coach has been training Manny for over two decades.

The 20-year-old Pacquiao, on the other hand, is also a rapper slowly making his mark in the local music scene.

Michael’s live performance of his song “Hate” at the Wish 107.5 Bus uploaded on Aug. 5, 2020, racked up over 15 million views on YouTube.

It was part of his debut album “Dreams”. It was released on Spotify in July of the same year.

