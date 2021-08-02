‘Jusko’ with emojis: How Nesthy Petecio made her Twitter debut

Olympic boxer Nesthy Petecio marked her debut on Twitter with a picture and a quip of being positively overwhelmed with the microblogging platform.

The 29-year-old Davaoeña on Thursday, July 29 greeted her followers with a picture of her sitting on one of the Olympic rings and captioned it with the text “#blessed.”

She later posted the following tweet in a separate post:

Naninibago pa ako dito sa Twitter 😅😅🤣🤣 jusko, bakit ko ba pinasokan to 😅😅 — @nesthypetecio11 (@nesthypetecio11) July 29, 2021

Fellow Olympian Hidilyn Diaz was among those who greeted her in the replies thread.

Hahaha welcome — Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@diaz_hidilyn) July 30, 2021

Some Filipinos took notice of this and joined the conversation.

“Mga IDOL!!! We love you!!!!” a Twitter user wrote in response to them.

Petecio also used the platform to seek support when she prepared for her match with Italian boxer Irma Testy on Saturday, which she eventually won and guaranteed her a silver medal.

Her next gold medal match is on August 3.

July 31 po yung next fight ko. Vs Italy.. need your prayers po…salamat po pic.twitter.com/WQMursCz0E — @nesthypetecio11 (@nesthypetecio11) July 29, 2021

Petecio had earned more than 7,000 followers in one day.