‘No explanation, no excuses’: Nesthy Petecio on Strandja int’l boxing tournament loss

“NO EXPLANATION, NO EXCUSES…talo po ako, and that’s all, and I, thank you.”

This was the reaction of Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio after losing against Poland’s Sandra Kruk during an opening match in the women’s 57kg featherweight at the 74th Strandja International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday, Feb. 20.

On Monday, February 20, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist was defeated via a split decision, 4-1.

RELATED: For Filipinos, boxer Nesthy Petecio’s win at Tokyo Olympics 2020 is ‘gold’

Following her loss, Nesthy expressed gratitude to her supporters.

“THANK YOU SA WALANG SAWA[ng] SUPORTA, AT SA TIWALA MGA CHAMP!! Most especially sa mga kapatid ko, pamangkinzzz… AND SAYO PILL Gen,” Petecio wrote referring to her fiancée Riza Geneblaza.

RELATED: ‘Love speaks no gender’: Nesthy Petecio’s girlfriend shows off engagement ring

The boxer’s supporters, meanwhile, cheered Nesthy for representing the country.

“Accepting defeat is not easy. That is why with your humility you are still a champion to all of us. Keep fighting, you’re greatness is looming ahead. Congratulations champ!” a Facebook user commented

“Thank you idol! Representing the country is super enough na. Salamat and keep fighting!” an online user said.

“Thank you for representing us! Bawi tayo next time. Until then, please take care. Praying for your good health always. Salamat sa sakripisyo,” a social media user wrote.

“Still not the end of the road. We are still proud of you. Good luck with your next fight,” a Facebook user said.

Aside from Nesthy, two Filipino boxers are still competing in the international boxing tournament.

As of February 21, Junmilardo Ogayre advanced to another set of Preliminaries while Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarter-finals.