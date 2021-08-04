Filipino artists hail girl power at Olympics via fan-made artworks

Filipino artists gave tribute to Filipina athletes Margielyn Didal, Nesthy Petecio and Hidilyn Diaz in the way they know best.

Petecio and Diaz fulfilled the country’s hope for a multi-medal campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Didal, meanwhile, won the hearts of many for her confidence and carefree attitude during the skateboarding game.

Filipina boxer Petecio is set to fight for gold on Tuesday, August 3. She’s assured to bring home either silver or gold after the match.

An artist named Je Armie Mondragon shared on July 31 photos of his miniature plastic figures of Diaz and Didal.

Based on the photos, Mondragon’s art pieces were made by upcycling plastic face shields.

In an interview with The STAR, he noted that it took him two hours to finish them.

Mondragon also explained his use of face shields for his work.

“Kaya face shield po kasi malaki ang pagkakahambing ng materials na ’yan sa patuloy na sitwasyon na ating nararanasan sa ngayon,” he said.

Mondragon’s post or entry of it to a public Facebook group for artists has over 102,000 reactions and circulated 8,300 times on the platform as of writing.

Ahead of Petecio’s next match, another artist on social media shared a work in support the Filipino champs.

“Isang malupit na suntok para sa GINTO! Go Nesthy!” the artist wrote.

Bianca Ramos, also an artist, through her page Lumy Arts celebrated Didal’s fun attitude during the awarding ceremony.

“No medal, just a lot of love from these women. Let’s continue to celebrate each other’s wins in life! Let’s also manifest that we’ll all have our moment to be proud of one day! Here’s to all my girls out there. Love you!” Ramos wrote in the caption on July 29.

Other artists, meanwhile, shared various artworks to honor Diaz’s historic and world-breaking gold medal victory last July 26.

One artist even shared a video of an impressive pencil drawing of Diaz’s features when she won.

The artist who posted her work on Reddit wrote: “This took me 3-4hrs to make. Hope you like it.”

The 30-year-old weightlifter attributed her victory to her faith in God, according to her first Instagram post.

“Kung ako lang ito, di ko ito magagawa parang impossible. Salamat God sa pagdala ng mga tao, government support, private support, pamilya, kaibigan at prayer warriors para magawa ko ito at maging possible,” she said.

As of writing, the Philippines is already guaranteed of four Olympic medals, which is the country’s highest medal since the 1932 Summer Olympics.

Another boxer Carlo Paalam won against his Uzbekistan opponent at the men’s flyweight quarterfinals.