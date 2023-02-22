‘Yes or yes’: Filipino Olympic skater Margielyn Didal now engaged to partner

Filipino Olympic skater Margielyn Didal and her long-time partner, Jozel Manzanares, are now engaged.

Margielyn proposed to her partner during their 8th anniversary on Tuesday, February 21.

“Yes or YES?!!” the Cebu-based athlete wrote in the caption.

“Happy 8th Anniversary mybytch and cheers to our new Begingneng (beginning),” she added.

In an interview with the Olympics, Margielyn revealed that it was her girlfriend who motivated her to return to skateboarding after she suffered a fracture on her collarbone.

“In 2014, I have a fracture in my collarbone. I did not compete for three months or more. I went underground to skating not competing for a while and then I met my girlfriend,” the Filipino athlete said.

“She motivated me to be back on track,” she added.

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Margielyn landed in the seventh spot at the Women’s Street Skateboarding finals.

Despite failing to bring home an Olympic medal, she caught the public’s attention online for her carefree and fun attitude and for photobombing her fellow athletes.

