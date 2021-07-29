‘When you see it’: Photobombing Margielyn Didal spread cheer in Tokyo

Her Olympic stint may be over but she’ll always be remembered for her high spirits.

Street skateboarder Margielyn Didal was spotted photobombing fellow athletes on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 22-year-old Cebuana represented the country in the women’s street skateboarding finals at the Games where she finished seventh place.

Despite missing a podium finish, Didal won the internet with her positive attitude and notable sportsmanship as she was seen “chatting, laughing and congratulating her fellow competitors whenever they landed amazing tricks,” reports said.

Didal also reportedly shared that she was close to other skaters.

“We’re here for each other. We cheer for each other, that’s what skateboarding is,” she was quoted as saying on the Games’ sidelines.

The skateboarder also said she was “really proud to represent the Philippines” whatever the outcome.

A screengrab of an Instagram Story landed on local Reddit’s trending list which features a smiling Didal doing a peace sign.

On the foreground of the photo is Japanese skateboarder Funa Nakayama who won bronze in the competition.

“When you see it,” the Reddit post reads.

Everyone shared their amusement in the comments section of the post.

“Hahaha… photobomb! She’s hilarious,” a Reddit user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Good energy all around. She doesn’t see the glass half full, she sees the cup filled to the brim,” another online user commented.

“No wonder she became famous in Brazil. Parang ang sarap niyang barkada ‘no?” a different Redditor wondered.

Didal was photobombing a shot featured on skateboarder coach Mimi Knoop‘s Instagram Story.

Nakayama also reshared the picture on her own account, which was from @nishikawa_akiosksc.

Another picture posted on a verified Brazilian account featured Didal photobombing Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni as she was being interviewed.

It has reached 17,500 likes, more than 1,000 retweets and over 400 quote tweets on the microblogging platform.

Didal was also featured on the official Twitter account of Tokyo Olympics giving a happy thumbs-up.

“This will be known as the ‘Margielyn Didal seal approval,'” the post said with emojis of the Philippine flag.

Didal arrived back in Manila on Wednesday evening together with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. Both of them will immediately be under quarantine.

The skateboarder rose to fame when she won gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

